Corey Graves says 37-year-old World Champion would be committing "career suicide" by losing

Corey Graves admitted that a 37-year-old World Champion would be committing career suicide by losing a major match. Interestingly, that star is no longer a World Champion.
This was about the main event of WWE NXT Battleground, where Corey Graves was at the ringside calling the action. The main event saw TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defending his title against NXT's Trick Williams. It was a high-stakes match, meaning that if Hendry lost, the TNA World Title would be held by a WWE-signed superstar.
Corey Graves said before the match that if the 37-year-old Hendry lost the TNA World Title to Trick Williams, it would be career suicide. That's exactly what happened as Trick cheated to win the TNA World Title.
Whether it's career suicide or not is up for debate, but it certainly puts Joe Hendry in a tricky position and at a career crossroads. He appeared as the surprise opponent of Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 and lost to The Viper.
However, few would have expected him to lose to Trick Williams, let alone for the TNA World Title to be held by a WWE Superstar. Graves didn't add too much more to this comment.
Either way, the damage is done, and the fallout will be massive.