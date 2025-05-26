Corey Graves says 37-year-old World Champion would be committing "career suicide" by losing

Corey Graves admitted that a 37-year-old World Champion would be committing career suicide by losing a major match. Interestingly, that star is no longer a World Champion.

Ad

This was about the main event of WWE NXT Battleground, where Corey Graves was at the ringside calling the action. The main event saw TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defending his title against NXT's Trick Williams. It was a high-stakes match, meaning that if Hendry lost, the TNA World Title would be held by a WWE-signed superstar.

Corey Graves said before the match that if the 37-year-old Hendry lost the TNA World Title to Trick Williams, it would be career suicide. That's exactly what happened as Trick cheated to win the TNA World Title.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Whether it's career suicide or not is up for debate, but it certainly puts Joe Hendry in a tricky position and at a career crossroads. He appeared as the surprise opponent of Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 and lost to The Viper.

However, few would have expected him to lose to Trick Williams, let alone for the TNA World Title to be held by a WWE Superstar. Graves didn't add too much more to this comment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Either way, the damage is done, and the fallout will be massive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More