"Just doesn't have bad matches" – Corey Graves on WWE RAW star

Corey Graves believes that Kevin Owens rarely, if ever, has bad matches, following the ex-Universal Champion's steel cage match on RAW.

Last week's RAW kicked off with a steel cage match between WWE Champion Big E and Owens. The two battled it out in a hard-hitting match, where Seth Rollins also got involved, closing the door of the cage to continue the carnage in the ring. Big E eventually crawled out to get the win.

While discussing the aforementioned match on his After The Bell podcast, Graves said Owens delivers every time in the ring. He believes the steel cage match was the best way to start RAW last week:

"Big E has been busting his a*s to be a credible WWE Champion and Kevin Owens just doesn't have bad matches. Kevin Owens goes out and – you may not like KO, you may not like the character surrounding Kevin Owens or whatever he's doing story-wise, but Kevin Owens goes out and delivers every time...that's why it was a great way to kick off the night."

Big E will defend his title against Owens Seth Rollins at next month's Day 1 pay-per-view.

Latest on Kevin Owens' WWE future

It's no secret that Kevin Owens WWE contract is set to expire soon, and the latest update is not good news for KO fans.

A recent report indicated that Owens will leave WWE, and the reason he's in the WWE Championship match on Day 1 is to take the pin and make Rollins look strong.

Owens and Sami Zayn's contracts will expire soon. The two getting more TV time could be to keep them happy and give them a reason to re-sign with WWE.

