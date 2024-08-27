Corey Graves says he's "retiring" specific move after RAW goes off the air; has regret 

Corey Graves stepped in this week on WWE RAW to fill up a vacant commentary spot. However, the star said he's "retiring" a specific move.

Graves appeared on WWE RAW this week. He has replaced Pat McAfee on the show after the latter took time away to start his other work on ESPN's College GameDay. He filled in temporarily, as from next week, he'll be joining Michael Cole on SmackDown. At this time, it's not certain what the team for RAW will be or who will join Joe Tessitore.

On RAW, Corey Graves was yeeting during Jey Uso's entrance and even afterward when he won the match and qualified for the next round in the tournament to determine the Intercontinental Championship's challenger.

Along with the rest of the crowd, Cole and Graves were both actively yeeting, but it appears that Graves had enough. He's now announced that he's officially retired from meeting.

"I regret to inform you that I have officially retired from 'yeeting,' #WWERaw," he said.

The star was quite criticized for his technique, and it appears that he will no longer use it.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso teaches him how to do it properly.

