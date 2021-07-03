Corey Graves compares WWE star to Goldberg

WWE commentator Corey Graves has compared Karrion Kross to Goldberg in terms of the intensity and focus that he has shown in the ring.

On this past week's After The Bell, WWE commentator Corey Graves replied to a fan question about NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Graves was asked about whom Kross resembles from past wrestlers.

"Goldberg - and I'm going to say Goldberg not in a same sense that made Goldberg (the wrestler that he is), but from the intensity. The physical stature, sure, it's easy to draw a co-relation but that intensity, that stoic focus, the badass, no frills - yes, there are frills, an incredible entrance that's captivating, the whole package with Scarlett. But standing on his own, physically speaking, he's an imposing, intense individual, very rarely goes out and has marathon classics, the guy that comes in likes to do his work with intensity and focus in a short order."

"Not direct co-relation, not saying they're the same, but if you ask me who I'm reminded of... I think Karrion Kross is such a unique character and unique entity, it's almost impossible to draw a good comparison," said Corey Graves on Karrion Kross.

What's the most important match in WWE history? @WWEGraves and @VicJosephWWE answer that question and more on #AfterTheBell, available now on @Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!



🎧 : https://t.co/BZHcEEUCWj

▶️ : https://t.co/Fw85lBfnwA pic.twitter.com/mxOtzdozPO — WWE After The Bell (@AfterTheBellWWE) July 2, 2021

Corey Graves believes that from an "objective perspective," Kross reminds him of Goldberg. The WWE commentator stated that he can't think of anyone more intimidating than Kross at the moment.

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross receives praise from Booker T

Karrion Kross is the current NXT Champion

Karrion Kross' stock has been on the rise over the last few months in WWE and he could make a switch to the main roster. Former WWE commentator and two-time Hall of Famer Booker T has high hopes for Kross and wants to see the NXT Champion on the main roster.

"He looks mean, he's got the scowl... There's nothing pretty about Karrion Kross. He comes out and gets the job done. I'd love to see him make a move to the main roster," said Booker T.

Kross was reportedly backstage on SmackDown recently and even featured in a match on WWE's Main Event show.

Please H/T After The Bell and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes

Edited by Rohit Mishra