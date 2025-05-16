Corey Graves shares a cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE commentator Corey Graves has shared a cryptic update ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 41-year-old currently calls the action on NXT.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion was part of the blue brand's show alongside Michael Cole last year. However, he was moved to the developmental brand as a part of the commentary team shuffle at the beginning of the year. Seemingly distraught with the move, Graves posted an X/Twitter update, which he later deleted, to express his frustration with WWE's decision.

Corey Graves recently took to Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message. The former NXT Tag Team Champion reshared a post contemplating two contrasting phases of life.

"The first half of life is about becoming who you need to be to survive. The second half is about unravelling everything that no longer aligns with your soul's purpose. That's not a midlife crisis - it's a rebirth," read the post.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Corey Graves shares a cryptic post (Picture courtesy: Star's Instagram Story)

WWE Hall of Famer shares his take on Corey Graves's online outburst

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long shared his take on Graves's controversial tweet. The former SmackDown Manager made it pretty clear that he was not impressed with the latter's approach.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long noted that he never complained about any role he played throughout his career. He pointed out that even The Rock also showed up on NXT, adding that it should not be an issue for Graves.

"Take a look at me. I had worked in WCW for all those years, managing Butch Reed and Ron Simmons. I had the first African American Tag Team Champions, Johnny B. Badd, all kinds of guys. I went to Vince McMahon and put on a referee shirt. Did I go to Vince McMahon complaining, 'Hey man, I'm better than a referee?' That ain't how to play the game. You want me to be a referee, just give me my check. If it's not beneath The Rock to go to NXT, what are you talking about?" [From 7:52 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Corey Graves has been doing a commendable job on the commentator's desk for some time now. It remains to be seen if and when he will return to the main roster.

