WWE veteran slams 40-year-old star over recent drama; claims The Rock also takes up different roles

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared some stern words for announcer Corey Graves. The star came under the scanner after a post suggesting he was unhappy about being moved to NXT.

Graves was a prominent member of the announcement team on the WWE main roster. However, with the company making some changes in the new year, the 40-year-old was moved to NXT. In a since-deleted post, the announcer shared his unhappiness about the arrangement and didn't appear on TV during the latest episode of the former black-and-gold brand. This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy Long addressed the issue with his own example.

The veteran recalled how he started as a referee in WWE despite having a stellar resume as a manager in WCW. He felt Graves should be okay with the move as long as he was getting paid.

"Take a look at me. I had worked in WCW for all those years, managing Butch Reed and Ron Simmons. I had the first African American Tag Team Champions, Johnny B. Badd, all kinds of guys. I went to Vince McMahon and put on a referee shirt. Did I go to Vince McMahon complaining, 'Hey man, I'm better than a referee?' That ain't how to play the game. You want me to be a referee, just give me my check."

Long also pointed out that The Rock, arguably one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, was happy to make an appearance on NXT, so it should not be an issue for Graves.

"If it's not beneath The Rock to go to NXT, what are you talking about?" [From 7:52 onwards]

WWE's current announcement team comprises Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW, while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett manage announcement duties on SmackDown. The duo of Booker T and Vic Joseph are on commentary on NXT.

It will be interesting to see if Graves returns to TV as part of the NXT broadcast team.

