  Reality of Corey Graves situation ahead of SmackDown; update on what's happened amidst uncertainty about his future - Reports

Reality of Corey Graves situation ahead of SmackDown; update on what's happened amidst uncertainty about his future - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 18, 2025 00:34 GMT
The star has been removed
Corey Graves was a SmackDown commentator

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Corey Graves and his situation with WWE after the star put out a heated post regarding his position in the company. At the moment, there's a lot of uncertainty about his future, and there's an update as to what's been happening behind the scenes.

Graves was commentating with Michael Cole on SmackDown before the new year. With the arrival of 2025 and WWE's debut on Netflix, things changed as Cole shifted to RAW with Pat McAfee, while Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore moved over to SmackDown. This left Corey Graves without a position on the main roster commentary team and he was sent to NXT with Vic Joseph and Booker T, making it a three-man commentary booth.

Soon after, he put out a heartbreaking tweet about how he'd had to give up his dream of being a wrestler after an injury. Now, after working to be a commentator for so long, he had seemingly been told he was not famous enough. He went on to put out another tweet saying he would reveal all on NXT, but he was then removed from the show. He has since deleted both tweets.

In a report by Fightful Select, Corey Graves has seemingly not told people that his situation is a work. Several reports had stated that this had been the case and that he had been talking about it being a work. This appears not to be true. Instead, those close to him have apparently talked about the situation being quite real.

With the story still developing, Graves' future in the company appears to be up in the air at the moment. The coming weeks will reveal more about what's happening with the star.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
