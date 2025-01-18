Corey Graves situation sparks new drama; wrestling veteran discusses what WWE isn’t telling fans (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, recently weighed in on the Corey Graves situation. The announcer did not appear on WWE TV this week.

Graves got the internet riled up earlier this week when he posted on X (Twitter) that his dream of being a professional wrestler was taken away from him. The 40-year-old further added that despite doing an amazing job as a commentator on both RAW and SmackDown, he was replaced and sent back to WWE NXT. The former SmackDown commentator didn't appear on this week's edition of the Tuesday Night Show after claiming on X that he had a lot to say. He later deleted his posts.

Bill Apter and Teddy Long were on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis this week. Apter noted it was evident from Corey's post that the former wrestler was hurt by his transfer to NXT. The veteran journalist acknowledged that WWE’s new management was constantly making changes, which would affect the stars and announcers alike.

"I don't think he used the word demoted, but he's gonna be on NXT. He felt he was doing a great job on the main rosters but all of a sudden, 'Well, we're sending you back down to NXT.' Is it a demotion? He's still with the company. But I think his feelings are very hurt. He's great at what he does. But again, it's a new corporation; they're juggling people all around the place. He might not be the only one going there, but I don't think he's very happy," Apter said. [From 4:02 onwards]

Over the last week, fans have been speculating if this is a real-life situation or a scripted angle. Graves got cleared to wrestle some time back. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the squared circle in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

