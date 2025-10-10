Corey Graves spotted for the first time since Brock Lesnar attack

WWE announcer Corey Graves has been spotted for the first time since he was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned to the company earlier this year at SummerSlam.John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam 2025 in August. After the match, Lesnar showed up and attacked The Cenation Leader. Lesnar went on to demolish Cena in a singles match last month at Wrestlepalooza.Brock Lesnar was supposed to be interviewed by Michael Cole on the September 19 edition of WWE SmackDown, but it did not go as planned. The former champion tried to attack Michael Cole, but Corey Graves made the save. Lesnar hit Graves with an F5, and he has not been seen since.Carmella is married to Graves in real life, and she took to Instagram to share a photo with her husband and their newborn son. It is the first time Graves has been seen since the attack last month, and you can check out Carmella's update in the post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena will be facing AJ Styles in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow night. Lesnar is not scheduled for a match at the PLE this weekend in Perth, Australia.Bill Apter agrees with WWE's booking of Brock LesnarLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes the company made the right decision by having Brock Lesnar defeat John Cena at Wrestlepalooza last month.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter claimed that the promotion made the right choice. He noted that it would have been wrong to weaken Lesnar upon his return to the company, and that was why he needed to defeat Cena at Wrestlepalooza.&quot;This is the way it should be. You know so many people are going why did they do that? I think it was the right move. You can't bring Brock Lesnar back and lessen that Mega monster. I think they did the right thing, I am gonna say that out loud,&quot; said Bill Apter.Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShowLINKBROCK LESNAR IS AN ABSOLUTE BEAST WHAT A WIN OVER JOHN CENA #WrestlepaloozaIt will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Lesnar moving forward.