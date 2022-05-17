"I would have taken a little bit better care"-Corey Graves on the advice he would give to his younger self

Looking back at his life, WWE commentator Corey Graves would've wanted his younger self to slow down and take better care of himself.

He first made his appearance during WWE's then-developmental brand FCW in 2011. However, he was forced to retire in 2014 due to concussion issues and shifted to commentary. Throughout his in-ring and now in his commentary career, he has used the name Corey Graves. However, during his indie days, he went by Sterling James Keenan.

While speaking at The Illuminerdi, the former NXT Superstar was asked what advice he would give his younger self. Graves then went on to say that if given a chance, he would tell Sterling to slow it down:

"Slow down. All the madness that I experienced on the indies prior to arriving in WWE? I wouldn't have changed for the world. Stylistically speaking, [I would have changed] a little bit. I would have taken a little bit better care of myself. I felt like I was invincible. I felt like I was invincible. If I got a concussion? ‘That's no big deal, I'll be fine.’ Well, no, you need to take the week off." [H/T Fightful]

Corey is currently a part of the RAW commentary team alongside Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith.

Corey Graves believes that he would still be active if he had taken better care of himself

While speaking in the same interview, the 38-year-old opined that he would probably still be active if he had slowed down during his earlier years.

"I think in hindsight if I had slowed down a little bit, taken a little bit better care of myself physically and mentally, maybe I wouldn't have hit that roadblock when I did. Not to say it wouldn't have come another year or two down the road, but at that time, I was burning the candle at both ends constantly. Trying to make it and I think, a little bit older, wiser version of me, I would just tell myself to slow down and take it easy, because as we can see, I eventually got here in some capacity," Graves said.

Despite his untimely retirement, Corey Graves has been cleared to wrestle again. However, he still has no immediate plans to return to the ring. But as time has proven with many other retired stars (Edge, Daniel Bryan), the window of possibility for the former NXT Superstar to come back to the squared circle is wide open.

