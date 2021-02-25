WWE commentators predict Brock Lesnar could face RAW star at WrestleMania 37

WWE commentators Corey Graves and Vic Joseph have stated that there's a possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37.

Bobby Lashley will get a chance to win the WWE Championship on next week's RAW, as he is set to face The Miz for the title.

On this week's After The Bell, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph were asked if they backed the idea of Bobby Lashley becoming WWE Champion. Graves said he is "in" with the idea of Lashley earning a world title shot and eventually becoming champion. They were then asked whom Bobby Lashley should face at WrestleMania 37, to which both of them said Brock Lesnar.

"(Vic Joseph) I think there's an obvious answer that's out floating there, but I'm not going to give that obvious answer. (Corey Graves) I am, I am, Brock Lesnar (mimicks Paul Heyman)."

Vic Joseph then explained how the match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar could go down at WrestleMania 37.

"Well, there you have it. That's the one guy, that's the marquee, that's the name, that's something that has been teased, would you say, Graves, for years? Definitely since Bobby (Lashley) came back, even before he came back to WWE. It has so much potential, it draws, and that's the case again of - you're looking across two guys that you know, physically, would beat your a** if you were out in a bar and did something and they're now going to lock horns. It's not going to be a masterpiece, it's not going to be thirty minutes, it's going to be two pitbulls in the ring, it's going to be two guys going at it, it's going to be human demolition derby, it's going to be great and keep you glued on your television."

Corey Graves said that the match could be everything Vic Joseph described, if it actually happens. Graves said that a potential match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is an exciting prospect.

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar has been in the making for years

A match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, two supremely gifted fighters, has been in the works for years.

Lashley has spoken about his desire to face The Beast on multiple occasions in the past.

Brock Lesnar is currently not signed with WWE as his contract with the company expired last year.

