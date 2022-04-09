Corey Graves doesn't want to face real-life WWE couple, reveals husband-wife duo he'd rather wrestle

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves doesn't want to face legends Edge & Beth Phoenix if he and his wife Carmella were to wrestle together.

Several real-life WWE couples have wrestled together recently, including Edge & Beth Phoenix and The Miz & Maryse. There's a possibility Graves could get back in the ring as he recently disclosed he'd gotten cleared to wrestle again.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Graves spoke about getting back in the ring and teaming up with Carmella. He was open to wrestling alongside his wife but didn't want to face Edge & Beth Phoenix. He feels that The Miz & Maryse would be a better option for him and Carmella:

“But then again, you have to deal with Edge & Beth Phoenix, I'm sorry but I don’t want to be Glam Slammed on my face. Big fan of both of them, love to watch them from afar. Miz & Maryse might be a little bit more attainable, I'd never say never."

At Royal Rumble 2022, The IT Couple faced The Grit Couple in a match which Edge & Beth won.

Corey Graves feels a WWE couple is whom fans want to see in the ring together

In the same interview, Graves said that the couple fans want to see in WWE is Bianca Belair & Montez Ford, who haven't been paired together for a while:

“I’ll tell you where I think the money is, and I don’t know how feasible this would be. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. I think that’s the couple everybody wants to see, and instead, they’re getting Carmella and I, so we are just going to ride it till the wheels fall off.”

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"She's the best. She does a lot of stuff that's not seen, but she does a lot."



Find someone who appreciates you as much as



#WWERAW "We get to see each other all the time, it gives us more time to say the stuff we want to say""She's the best. She does a lot of stuff that's not seen, but she does a lot."Find someone who appreciates you as much as @MontezFordWWE appreicates @BiancaBelairWWE "We get to see each other all the time, it gives us more time to say the stuff we want to say""She's the best. She does a lot of stuff that's not seen, but she does a lot."Find someone who appreciates you as much as @MontezFordWWE appreicates @BiancaBelairWWE ❤️#WWERAW https://t.co/eN8Wl90uFX

Bianca Belair made her main roster debut alongside her husband Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins in 2020.

Edited by Abhinav Singh