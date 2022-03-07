"I would say right now, Seth Rollins" - WWE Superstar wants to reignite long-time rivalry on RAW

Corey Graves wants another shot at Seth Rollins.

The WWE RAW commentator recently appeared on 100.7 STAR in Pittsburgh to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked who he would like to step back into the ring with now that he's medically cleared, Corey Graves picked former multi-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

"I would say right now, Seth Rollins," Graves revealed. "Rollins, just because he’s a guy that I always had great chemistry with in the ring in NXT, but he has just continued to get better, and better, and better, and is doing some of the best work of his career right now. While he may not be WWE Champion, what he brings every night in this new persona with the dancing, he’s so obnoxious, and he gets under everybody’s skin. I love what Rollins is doing. I would love to mix it up with him one more time." (H/T Fightful)

What will Seth Rollins do at WrestleMania 38?

Tomorrow night on WWE RAW, Rollins and Kevin Owens will compete in a triple threat match with RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

If he and Owens are unable to capture the titles tomorrow night, it will be interesting to see where the company plans to fit Rollins in at WrestleMania 38.

It's obvious that someone of Rollins' popularity won't be left off the card, but his opponent right now remains a mystery. With Corey Graves cleared to wrestle once again, it's possible we might see an angle form between the two very soon.

However, everything is on the table as of now.

What do you make of Corey Graves' comments? Would you like to see another match between himself and Rollins? Who do you think Rollins will be facing at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see another match between Seth Rollins and Corey Graves? Yes No 15 votes so far