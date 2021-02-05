Corey Graves wants WWE to cancel plans for rumored RAW match

WWE commentator Corey Graves does not want to see Xavier Woods face RETRIBUTION’s RECKONING on WWE RAW.

Woods recently lost singles matches against T-BAR and MACE before picking up victories over SLAPJACK and Mustafa Ali. He said on this week’s RAW Talk that he also wants to go one-on-one with another RETRIBUTION member, RECKONING.

Graves debuted a new “In or Out” segment on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast. Regarding the possibility of RECKONING vs. Woods, he explained why he is “out” on the idea of an intergender match between the two WWE Superstars.

“I couldn’t get any further out. I have nothing but love for Woods, I love what Woods is capable of. I personally am not a huge fan of intergender wrestling matches. I know we just had a very successful one on Friday Night SmackDown with Reginald and Sasha Banks. I feel like once in a blue moon I’m okay with it. I don’t like the idea of it becoming regularly occurring in WWE.”

Another WWE commentator, Vic Joseph, appeared on Graves’ podcast this week. Joseph said he is enjoying the Kofi Kingston vs. Mustafa Ali story but he does not want to see RECKONING vs. Woods.

Is RECKONING vs. Xavier Woods going to happen on WWE RAW?

Xavier Woods has faced four out of five RETRIBUTION members

As the tweet above shows, RECKONING has accepted Xavier Woods’ challenge to face him in a singles match. It is not known whether the match is actually going to take place.

Sasha Banks recently defeated Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald, in an intergender match on WWE SmackDown. While WWE announced that match before it took place, a match between RECKONING and Woods has not yet been advertised by WWE.

Please credit Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.