Corey Graves' whereabouts revealed after WWE SummerSlam absence

The whereabouts of WWE announcer Corey Graves have been revealed following his absence from SummerSlam 2025. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be calling the action for both nights of SummerSlam this year.

Graves took to social media to share that he was in Pittsburgh during SummerSlam this year. The PLE is taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but Graves is nowhere near the area.

The veteran took to his Instagram story to reveal that he was attending a monster truck show today at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can check out the announcer's update in the image below.

Graves is attending a monster truck show during SummerSlam weekend. [Image credit: Corey Graves on Instagram]

Pat McAfee recently exited WWE television and cited exhaustion as the reason for his break. Graves had been filling in for McAfee for recent weeks on RAW, but was involved at SummerSlam this weekend. The 41-year-old vented about being sent back down to NXT earlier this year on social media, and suggested that he was told that he was not enough of a star to hold a spot on the main roster.

Wrestling veteran reacts to being paired with Corey Graves at WWE Worlds Collide

Konnan recently discussed being paired with Corey Graves on commentary during Worlds Collide in June.

AAA and WWE presented Worlds Collide last month in Los Angeles, and Konnan called the action with Graves at the show. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan praised Graves and noted that he helped him a lot during the event earlier this year.

"He came pretty prepared. His brother wrestled in AAA. He did his due diligence. He came pretty prepared. So, I helped him with a couple of things. Not as much as you would think. He's a very professional guy, and I'm glad I had him as a partner. He made it easy for me because I hadn't done commentating in over ten years." [From 2:49 onwards]

You can check out Konnan's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Corey Graves in WWE after he was not involved in SummerSlam this year.

