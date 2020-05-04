Coronavirus pandemic doesn't stop John Cena from surprising 7-year-old kid [Video]

John Cena met with a young fan and made his day

WWE Superstar John Cena has always shared a special bond with his young fans. He has often gone above and beyond to make his fans smile, and this time was no different. Amidst the current coronavirus crisis, John Cena made a sweet gesture and surprised a 7-year-old fan of his while ensuring that all necessary precautions are taken during their adorable meeting.

With the help of the Pasco County Fire Rescue officials, John Cena visited David Castle at his home in Tampa Bay. The brave young man is currently fighting against Wilms' tumor. He was diagnosed with stage 4 of the illness last year, which started in his kidneys.

John Cena visited his house with proper protection gear but had to remove his mask initially because he didn't want to scare the kid. He also brought a lot of exciting gifts for Castle.

His mother, Tammy Miller, shared the details with WFLA News and said that 'The Champ' gifted two WWE title belts, signed T-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, a hat, and some of his armbands to the little guy who couldn't stop smiling.

There's also a beautiful video capturing a small part of the interaction between John Cena and David Castle. The latter was left in tears of joy after meeting his hero and made sure to leave the Castle family with more positivity.

You can watch the video below:

.@JohnCena is the best. ❤️



No one has granted more wishes. And a pandemic won’t stop him.



Cena surprises 7-year-old battling life-threatening illness in Florida, via @WFLA: https://t.co/rWWgznGjzs pic.twitter.com/TcyBatl4Km — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 3, 2020

John Cena in WWE

John Cena's last appeared on WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. This one-of-it's-kind encounter between the two Superstars saw Cena's entire WWE history play out in front of him. In the end, Bray Wyatt picked a win to avenge his loss from WrestleMania 30.

Whether you considered it to be maniacal, a spectacle or a work of art...the #FireflyFunHouseMatch at #WrestleMania had it all! 👀👀https://t.co/N1z6TrIfUX — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020

Over the last two decades, John Cena has granted more than 650 wishes via the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Once again, he went out of his way to help put a smile on a fan's face during such difficult times.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish strength for David Castle and his family in their battle against the illness.