"Could you put in any less effort than that?" - Veteran stunned by Cathy Kelley's awful question in RAW backstage segment (Exclusive)

This week's RAW featured a major title match as Becky Lynch and Lita competed for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The challengers participated in an interview with Cathy Kelley before the match, and Vince Russo wasn't impressed by the quality of questions asked during the segment.

WWE regularly gets criticism for repetitive backstage interviews as fans believe the creative team doesn't put much thought behind the questions. Cathy Kelley began her segment this week by asking Becky Lynch and Lita about their preparations for their match against Damage CTRL.

Vince Russo found the question pointless, and he didn't blame Cathy Kelley for it, but the producers in charge of putting the angle together. Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"Now, I'm telling you right now, guys, this is not on Cathy Kelley because the producer is giving her the question to ask. Cathy Kelley is not thinking of this on her own. They are telling her exactly what to say. Bro, did you hear these set of questions for Lita and Becky Lynch? Here are the set of questions. 'Tonight, you've got Damage CTRL; how have you been preparing for the match?' That shows you how little. Could you have put in any less effort than that, Chris? Could you put in any less effort than that?" [38:09 – 39:25]

What happened on Monday Night RAW with Becky Lynch and Lita?

It was one of those weeks again when the women were given the opportunity to headline the longest-running weekly episodic program in the US. Becky Lynch and Lita walked into their match against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as the favorites, and they certainly didn't disappoint the fans.

Lita and Lynch defeated the Damage CTRL members to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions, and they couldn't have done it without the assistance of the returning Trish Stratus.

The former women's champion took Bayley out of the equation as the babyfaces pulled off an expected title change to close out another eventful edition of RAW.

