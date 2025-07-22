“Could that have been any more worked?” – Vince Russo slams WWE’s new Netflix show Unreal (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the company's new show, Unreal. The program will air on Netflix from July 29.
WWE has been promoting Unreal for weeks. The new groundbreaking show will take fans behind the scenes of what happens in the WWE writers' room. Several stars, such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and even Triple H, will talk about the creative process and the year-round work it takes to put on events week after week.
During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the intent behind the new show. He pointed out that the video package promoting Unreal seemed to be choreographed. The veteran writer claimed this was the company's blatant attempt to insult fans' intelligence by showing a scripted show and calling it Unreal.
"My big takeaway from this show was everybody is talking about what this new show [is] called? Unreal? And they show a clip from Unreal. Could that have been any more worked? I mean, seriously, like that's gonna be the show? You're gonna work scenes and then expect us to believe that these scenes are organic. Oh my God, that could not have been any more worked." [From 10:53 onwards]
The trailer for Unreal appears to be promising, with several stars discussing their creative process behind the scenes.
