"Could have been working on at home" - Wrestling personality feels Vince McMahon planned WWE sale long before his return (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, recently shared his thoughts on how Vince McMahon could have spent his time away from WWE.

Earlier today, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that WWE has principally agreed to sell the company to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. There were also rumors of the company going private. However, as of this writing, there has been no official press release on the matter, and there is no concrete evidence to go by.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Bill Apter mentioned that Vince could have been planning a potential sale during his time away from the company. Apter stated that the 77-year-old went out on bad advice, and now that he's back, he might do whatever he pleases in the company he built.

"This could have been something that this guy could have been working on at home. He's not going to sit home all those weeks and be grandpa Vince to the grandkids. I always said what he wants, if he wants it he's going to get it. He wanted to come back. He said he was given bad advice to step down. I truly believe he just believed the people around him because they were afraid to keep him there with all the allegations that were coming down." [2:10 - 2:45]

You can watch the full video here:

Stephanie McMahon has stepped down as co-CEO of WWE

The wrestling world has gone into a whirlwind, with several headlines doing rounds in the last 24 hours.

A piece of important news coming out of WWE was the resignation of co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. The Billion-Dollar Princess issued a public statement saying that she had decided to leave the company in the able hands of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H. The former Chairwoman said she would return to her intended leave and cheer for the promotion from the sidelines.

It will be interesting to see what other details emerge in the company as the story develops.

Do you think WWE will go ahead with the sale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes