"Couldn’t have done without you" - Judgment Day member sends a message to WWE Superstar after historic title win

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio made history by winning his first singles championship.

Mysterio won the North American Title. Taking to Twitter, he sent a message to Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley.

In a recent tweet, the newly crowned champion claimed that he couldn't have beaten Wes Lee to win the North American Title without Ripley standing by his side:

"You’re to good to me mami!! Couldn’t have done without you @RheaRipley_WWE" wrote Mysterio

Check out Dominik's tweet:

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley addressed the former's historic title win on WWE NXT

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley addressed the former's North American Championship win following this week's episode of NXT.

Speaking in an interview an exclusive digital-only interview, Ripley stated that Dominik has already surpassed his father, Rey Mysterio. She said:

"Although? Come on you're not gonna end on that. There's no although, it's just congratulations because you're talking to greatness here. You're talking to my Latino heat, Dirty Dom himself. He's already surpassed his father, deadbeat dad and he's just gonna keep growing and growing and growing and he's gonna take over this business because he's part of The Judgment Day and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE," Ripley said. [0:08 to 0:40]

Dominik continued:

"Thank you, Mami! You know you're definitely correct about all that. Now that I can actually speak and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens, or whatever's out there. You know I am the new NXT North American Champion and now that I think about it, I'm 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy, Dirty Dom is undefeated and with The Judgment Day and Mami by my side, looks like it's gonna stay that way. Mami let's go," Dominik said. [0:41 to 1:11]

Dominik is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He won the title with his father Rey Mysterio.

