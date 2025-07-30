"Couldn't fathom it" - Veteran explains his immediate reaction to WWE legend Hulk Hogan's sudden passing (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently passed away, plunging the pro wrestling world into mourning. The Hulkster's impact on the business cannot be overstated, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.
Hogan had been a household name in his prime, helping the wrestling business gain popularity with his character. According to Apter, this kind of booking and story building no longer happens in WWE, even though some names have risen to the top, like Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins of late.
Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, the veteran journalist paid tribute to the late legend and said:
"I was like, 'What? Impossible.' So, I called some people around, I was looking on the internet, and I saw that there was something up, maybe from Bischoff, or somebody important, who knew him well, and I still couldn't fathom it. I still couldn't believe it. I thought it was clickbait, it was fake, something like that and I was hoping that was true." [12:35]
What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!
You can check out the full video here:
Hulk Hogan's contributions to the wrestling business have helped it evolve tremendously over the years. The void left behind by his passing is likely never going to be filled.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.