COVID-Con Lite returns to FITE TV

COVID-Con Lite promotes wrestling autobiographies and authors with books related to professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

COVID-Con Lite is scheduled to show case wrestling autobiographies. It was also be on FITE TV.

COVID-Con Lite returns June 14th 1–11 PM

If you enjoy sports entertainment and books, then COVID-Con Lite is right up your alley. COVID-Con Lite showcases wrestlers and authors promoting new books and autobiographies coming out. It will be airing on FITE TV on June 14th from 1 PM-11 PM.

Wrestling authors unite during these troubled times to bring fans a unique experience on FITE TV with authors, wrestling stars, wrestling comic book creators, and wrestling historians participating in a Q&A panel. Every 45 minutes, a new author or wrestler will partake in a question/answer session.

WWE Legends and AEW star scheduled to appear on COVID-Con Lite

COVID-Con Lite Schedule

COVID-Con Lite includes Q&A sessions with WWE Hall of Famers such as Roadwarrior Animal, Bushwacker Luke, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Other stars include Hurricane Helms, Sid Vicious, Lanny Poffo, Eric Bischoff, AEW's Christopher Daniels, Demolition's Ax and Smash, Natural Disasters Typhoon, Nikita Breznikov, and Andrew Anderson. Below is the lineup when everyone will be participating.

If you'd like to participate in the live Q&A, you can ask questions from the COVID-Con Facebook page here.

Who else is appearing?

They'll be more than just wrestling stars involved with COVID-Con Lite. Many great writers will also be participating such as Micheal Kingston of Headlocked Comics. Kingston will be appearing with Hurricane Helms and AEW's Christopher Daniels.

We will also see Kenny Casanova of WOHW Publishers will be part of COVID-Con Lite too. Casanova is known for helping wrestlers with their autobiographies such as Kamala, Dangerous Danny Davis, Vader, Brutus The Barber Beefcake, and more.

Also appearing will be FITE COO Micheal Weber. Weber is also a former employee of WWF as Director of media, and WCW as Director of marketing.

Lastly, COVID-Con is also offering that there will be mystery guests on the show. At 2:30 with Gil Culkin, the author of Mississippi Wrestling Territory along with Greg Oliver will have a mystery guest. COVID-Con offers another mystery guest at 10 PM with Dr. Mike Lano.

Who will the mystery guests be? Much like ourselves at Sportskeeda, you'll have to tune into FITE TV, Saturday, June 14th from 1–11 PM to find out!