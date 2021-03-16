COVID-19 outbreak feared in NXT, multiple changes to this week's show - Reports

On a handful of occasions, NXT and WWE's main roster talent and shows have been affected by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. There may be more changes to this week's output, according to a recent report.

According to Fightful, this week's NXT show will potentially be undergoing multiple changes. Members of the black and gold brand have been informed that they should quarantine ahead of Wednesday's show.

Fightful have claimed the fears came from a meeting or event last week where a notable number of WWE Performance Center trainees were in attendance.

It has been said that many people at the meeting were not following the expected COVID precautions. This has, in turn, led to talent being pulled from the upcoming show and others being told to quarantine.

It has also been recently reported that multiple WWE stars have come under fire from Vince McMahon for incorrectly following safety protocols concerning COVID-19. McMahon was reportedly upset with a member of talent or staff who were pictured unmasked at DisneyWorld.

The first two-night NXT TakeOver is coming in April

On the most recent episode of NXT, General Manager William Regal made two huge announcements.

One announcement was introducing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships in the wake of the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

The other announcement was that a few days before WrestleMania 37 weekend, there would be a two-day NXT TakeOver, dubbed Stand & Deliver. No matches for the show have been revealed so far, but this will be the first two-night NXT TakeOver.

Not much else is known about NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver so far, including a location and whether fans will be in attendance. More details are expected soon.

