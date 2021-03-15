Vince McMahon upset with WWE talent that aren't following COVID protocols - Reports

It's WrestleMania season, and Vince McMahon isn't in the best of moods.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon is stressing over the WWE roster's safety once again as the company approaches its biggest show of the year.

According to Sapp, an incident occurred at Disney World in recent weeks where a wrestler or staff member was seen unmasked, which "set Vince McMahon off."

Vince McMahon has made it very clear as of late that he wants the WWE roster and staff to be following all safety protocols to prevent exposure to COVID-19. McMahon has reportedly sent these messages several times both "directly and indirectly" to WWE talent in hopes of stopping reckless behavior.

Sapp states that there have even been some WWE staff who have seen their duties reduced following photos coming out which show them in public not wearing a mask.

With Vince McMahon being so concerned about his roster's safety, the latest reports about WrestleMania's proposed attendance this year are very concerning.

Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and “most of it is back to square one.” Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2021

Vince McMahon wants to boost the WrestleMania attendance

A few days ago, there were reports that WWE wants to have 75% capacity on both WrestleMania nights this April.

Earlier this year, it was projected that WWE would hold roughly 25,000 fans each night at WrestleMania. But with 75% capacity, that number would be closer to 45,000.

Advertisement

With Vince McMahon enforcing all of these restrictions on his own roster and staff, is it really a good idea to hold the largest gathering in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic began?

This will surely be a hot topic of conversation in the days and weeks to come. As of this writing, WWE has yet to officially confirm attendance capacity for WrestleMania. But with tickets going on sale this Tuesday, we should figure out these numbers sooner rather than later.

What do you think about Vince McMahon placing more restrictions on his talent but trying to bump the attendance on WrestleMania in April? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.