"Cowboy hat choices," "How he's going to lose to Cody" - WWE fans argue over what they would discuss with Brock Lesnar

The WWE Universe is in a heated debate over what they would discuss with Brock Lesnar if they had the chance.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to battle once again this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked Cody on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. They both battled at Backlash earlier this month in Puerto Rico, where The American Nightmare picked up a victory over Lesnar. The former UFC star was in control of the match, but Rhodes countered the Kimura Lock into a cover to escape the premium live event with a win.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar has gotten even more personal as of late. Brock attacked Cody this past Monday on RAW and broke his arm in storyline ahead of their match at Night of Champions.

WWE's official Twitter recently sent out a clip of Lesnar poking fun at the former AEW star by saying his "so, what do you want to talk about?" catchphrase and asked fans what they would like to talk to Brock about.

Fans had fun with the question, with most saying they would talk to the 45-year-old about hunting. One fan claimed they would discuss his cowboy hat collection, while some suggested that they would taunt him about losing to Cody Rhodes.

Vince Russo gives WWE credit after Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praised the company following Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Brock attacked Cody at the beginning of this week's edition of RAW and smashed his arm against a garage door. Rhodes refused medical attention throughout the show and had an interesting conversation with Triple H during the closing moments of this week's Monday night show. Lesnar's attack was executed well, and Vince Russo praised the company for not going over the top with it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo credited the company for not using the bone break sound effect that is often played when Brock "breaks" someone's arm with the Kimura Lock.

"Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host], we gotta give them credit here. This is the one spot we're gonna put WWE over. I thought this was coming, but they didn't play the sound effect of a bone breaking. I swear I am shocked that they didn't do it. I am shocked that we didn't have that sound of a bone breaking, bro. I give them credit for that," said Russo. [From 1:10:57 - 1:11:28]

Brock Lesnar will have a huge advantage this Saturday at Night of Champions following his attacks on Cody Rhodes. It will be fascinating to see if Cody can overcome the odds and conquer The Beast at the premium live event.

