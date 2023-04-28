"Cracks in The Bloodline" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' faction potentially splitting in the Draft

The WWE Universe has reacted to the idea of Roman Reigns' faction potentially splitting in the Draft.
The Bloodline is reportedly not listed as eligible together for this year's Draft. Faction leader Roman Reigns is eligible for Night One, alongside Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, The Usos are listed for Night Two.
In reaction to this, the WWE Universe has suggested that this could mark the beginning of the end of The Bloodline.
Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:
Could Roman Reigns add a new member to The Bloodline?
The Bloodline currently consists of five members, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and The Usos.
While there are currently no concrete plans for a new member to join the group, Jacob Fatu has revealed his interest in being a member of The Bloodline.
Speaking in a recent interview, Fatu stated:
"Like, Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that."
Fatu is currently under contract with Major League Wrestling. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and has established himself as one of the most well-reputed wrestlers on the independent circuit.
The Bloodline was formed almost three years ago when Reigns aligned with Heyman. Shortly afterward, he recruited Jey Uso into the faction, who was later joined by his brother Jimmy.
At Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa became a member of The Bloodline when he assisted Reigns in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Would you like to see The Bloodline continue as a faction or split in the draft? Sound off in the comments section.