Roman Reigns and The Bloodline might be ready to include a major new member very soon

Roman Reigns might already have the best choice for a new member to be added to The Bloodline very soon. The stable has been a dominant force thanks to the indomitable members of the Anoa'i family. Another member outside WWE who might join next is Jacob Fatu.

The superstar has been wildly successful in the Indie circuit, making his name working against top stars in Major League Wrestling and even becoming a champion there.

Fatu is the son of legendary wrestler Sam Fatu. He trained under the tutelage of Rikishi as well. As the current MLW Heavyweight Champion, it's safe to say that he is a wrestler in great demand now.

In a recent interview, when asked about joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE, Fatu said he was interested and wanted to be there, but he was leaving it in God's hands. He also said that he loved what they were doing.

"Like, Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that."

However, when it comes to him joining WWE and The Bloodline, fans may have to wait for his contract with MLW to expire. The star has more than enough experience to make an immediate impact if he joins them.

Jacob Fatu might become Reigns' successor if he joins The Bloodline and Roman Reigns

While Solo Sikoa is full of promise and could easily be one of the biggest stars of Roman Reigns' faction in a few years, he is still young.

Jacob Fatu has more experience than the 30-year-old, even though most of it is outside WWE.

Fatu has experience heading a faction in MLW and has been doing so successfully. With rumors of Reigns taking time away from the company in the future, there has been talk about who could replace him.

Fatu could be the best choice to step up in The Tribal Chief's absence.

