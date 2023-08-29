"Cross paths with retirement" - WWE fans react to 47-year-old star saying she wants to move on from her current feud

WWE fans are honest and sometimes brutal about their opinions, even if the opinion happens to be about a Hall of Famer and a legend of the business.

Stratus made her full-time return to help her best friend, Lita, and former Women's Champion Becky Lynch during their rivalry with Damage CTRL earlier this year. She went to team up with the two to defeat the Bayley-led faction at Wrestlemania. Stratus, however, attacked Lynch on RAW and turned heel. The Canadian superstar has since been in a long-term feud with “The Man.”

Fans, however, have gotten more and more frustrated with the feud as it keeps prolonging. It seems like Trish agrees with the sentiment, too. In a recent interview with Post-Gazette, the 47-year-old said she is ready to move on from the feud and cross paths with new people. Fans showed that they’re ready to move on from the Lynch and Stratus feud with their reactions on “X.”

“We’ve had a good little run & it’s been really fun. But it’s been a little long. I’m ready to move on, do other things & cross paths with other people.” - Trish Stratus to Post-Gazette.

Trish Stratus takes a massive fall on RAW

Trish was at ringside for the falls count anywhere match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark. The 47-year-old got herself involved in the match multiple times, which prevented Lynch from getting a victory.

Trish also got involved while Stark and Lynch were wrestling on crates. The Hall of Famer’s sidekick swiped at the legend, which caused her to fall from the crates, through a table, and onto the floor. Both women in the match were shocked by the fall, and it was The Man who took advantage of it and got the win.

