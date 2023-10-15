Crown Jewel may be in trouble according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels WWE Crown Jewel could be in jeopardy due to recent developments on the world stage.

WWE announced that the Crown Jewel event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The mega event is scheduled for November 4 and will feature top stars from both RAW and SmackDown.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the Saudi Arabia show could be impacted by the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine. He suggested that the unrest could spread quickly and may force the company to reschedule the event. The former WWE employee hoped things would get better in time for the premium live event.

"Hey, hey. That Saudi Arabia date may be up in the air with all that trouble they have over there. I'm not saying, I don't know. But, that is really, the Gaza trouble, they spread. I hope it doesn't but they may have a tough time having it over there." [From 20:00 - 20:25]

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins is announced for WWE Crown Jewel

We are a few weeks away from the next premium live event and one of the biggest matches of the card has already been announced.

The World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, will defend the title against Drew McIntyre in singles competition. This match was made official after this week's episode of RAW.

Drew walked up to Rollins during the show and threw down the challenge. He told The Visionary that he wanted him to recover fully from the Last Man Standing match and be at his physical best when the two men collide.

