Current AEW star looks back on WWE debut at Madison Square Garden against Kurt Angle

Former WWE alumni and ECW legend Taz recently took to Twitter to comment on the 23-year anniversary of his debut against Kurt Angle,

The match between the two legends took place at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view from the legendary Madison Square Garden back in 2000.

That night, the former three-time Hardcore Champion shocked the fans in New York by choking out the Olympic Hero with his devastating Tazmission finisher. That marked Taz's first WWE victory in what would go on to become a memorable career.

Taz, who is currently signed to AEW and does color commentary for the promotion, thanked Kurt Angle for sharing the ring with him on that historic night. He then shared a photo of when he first revealed himself as Angle's mystery competitor.

"23 years ago today, I debuted for WWE @TheGarden- thank you @RealKurtAngle."

While Kurt Angle was not victorious against Taz at Royal Rumble 2000, it seems he was more than happy to put the ECW legend over. He confirmed this himself by responding to Taz's tweet and telling him that it was "his pleasure" to have the match.

Kurt Angle continues to make appearances for WWE

While Taz continues to be an asset to AEW, the Olympic Gold Medalist continues to make appearances for WWE.

The four-time WWE Champion was among the many guests at the RAW XXX event from Philadelphia, where he became an honorary member of Degeneration X. He was also the Special Guest Referee for an impromptu six-man tag team match between Seth Rollins & The Street Profits and Imperium.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle I wonder what they were talking about…. Oh well. I wonder what they were talking about…. Oh well. https://t.co/xuAPn6rhz4

Angle was also present on RAW a few months ago when the red brand emanated from his hometown of Pittsburgh. He sided with The Street Profits as they took on The Alpha Academy.

He was also present on the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where the Hall of Famer celebrated his birthday and interacted with his storyline son Jason Jordan.

