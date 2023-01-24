Kurt Angle sends out hilarious tweet after his appearance on WWE RAW XXX

Kurt Angle has sent out a hilarious tweet on social media after showing up on RAW XXX this week.

The Olympic Gold Medalist appeared alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac of D-Generation X. They came out to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the red brand. IMPERIUM then confronted them, and Seth Rollins and The Street Profits came out to the legends' aid. The WWE Hall of Famer was then made the special guest referee for the six-man tag team match between the two parties.

After the segment, Kurt Angle took to Twitter to send out a picture of himself from the show wearing his special guest referee shirt. In the caption, he combined his 'You suck' catchphrase with DX's 'Suck it' to create a new one called 'You suck it.'

"You Suck + Suck it = You Suck It. WWE #raw30 #itstue," wrote Angle.

Kurt Angle reflects on being a Special Guest Referee on WWE RAW XXX

The Olympic Gold Medalist is one of the biggest stars to have ever come out of WWE. He is a multi-time world champion, a former RAW General Manager, and has shared the ring with many notable stars.

Speaking to WWE Digital, Kurt Angle commented on aligning with DX and being the special guest referee for the six-man tag team match.

"I had a lot of fun, man. Being able to hang out with DX, being an honorary member was the coolest thing in the world. Being out there with those guys, my whole entire career, I've been kinda like the nerd, the dork. To go out there with those guys was really cool. I had such a blast, being able to ref the match was a lot of fun tonight," he said.

Kurt Angle competed in his last match in WWE at WrestleMania 35. He collided with Baron Corbin in the bout, which was won by the latter.

