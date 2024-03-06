Current Bloodline storyline involving The Rock will lead to a major character change for Roman Reigns, predicts veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns' current storyline with The Rock will lead to The Tribal Chief turning babyface.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette. Reigns spent several years as a top babyface of the Stamford-based company before turning heel in 2020. He has since established The Bloodline alongside Paul Heyman, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. Although Jey Uso and Sami Zayn left the group several months ago, The Rock recently became the newest member of the faction.

Despite The Brahma Bull turning heel and acknowledging Reigns as his Tribal Chief last Friday on SmackDown, many believe he will eventually betray his cousin. On his The Experience podcast, Cornette predicted that the current storyline between Rock and Reigns will lead to the latter turning babyface:

"Well, I think the Reigns babyface turn doesn't have to be predicated on The Rock stealing The Bloodline because Paul [Heyman] is an opportunist, he's gonna stick and, you know, wait and see who comes out on top of this probably or potentially he would go with The Rock obviously to add extra heat. But this may be part of The Rock's plan at some point to give a catalyst to turn Roman babyface because when those two larger-than-life personalities and egos explode, you maybe you'll get that match," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"And also Roman would obviously be the one to be babyface because The Rock would have gotten him into a lot of this... The Rock doesn't have to steal The Bloodline because he's not gonna be wrestling or in the ring on a regular basis. And I don't think he wants to commit to months and months of coming and doing their promos. But Paul could still be with Solo and Roman could be a huge f**king babyface at some point whatever that point is." [From 14:50 to 16:10]

The Rock and Roman Reigns will potentially face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL Night One

Last Friday, The Rock appeared on SmackDown to challenge Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against himself and his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The Brahma Bull explained that if Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on 'Mania Night Two. However, if they lose, the title match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

While The Rock has confirmed his appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins did the same last Monday on RAW. They announced they would confront The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns to give them their "obvious" answer. It will be interesting to see what will happen when these four superstars stand face-to-face for the first time since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns turn babyface? Sound off in the discuss button.

