Current Champion Adam Page reveals why the creative process in AEW is difficult

AEW have prided on having a different and unique approach for creative decisions

Adam Page is the current AEW Tag-Team Champion along with Kenny Omega

The Elite

AEW Tag-Team Champion Hangman Adam Page has become one of the most popular stars in AEW as of late. The 'Cowboy' had faced Chris Jericho for the chance to become the first-ever AEW World Champion but couldn't win.

However, Adam Page's character has become very interesting lately as the former ROH star has continuously teased a feud with fellow Elite members - The Young Bucks - yet has continued to aid them against any external foe. Adam Page was part of Team Elite when they faced Chris Jericho's Inner Circle at Double or Nothing this year.

While speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, The Hangman talked about a multitude of topics including why he chose to join AEW, and how AEW's creative process is similar to that of The Elite's web show called Being The Elite.

Adam Page on AEW's creative process being difficult:

It's genuinely pretty much the same. Somebody will throw out an idea. Somebody else will throw out an idea. I'll throw out an idea. It's a collaboration. What you end up seeing is not just one person's idea, it's a lot of people's ideas that somehow get meshed and molded together. Some people, their thoughts might be represented more than others, in instances, but generally it's the same. The creative process, at least in my experience, for BTE and AEW is largely the same. The only difference being that with AEW, it's not just a few people. It's a whole lot more people, which I think makes it more challenging. It makes it more difficult, that's just the nature of the game.

The beer-drinking, horse ridin' Superstar also talked about AEW's philosophy over giving creative control to the Superstars. Adam Page states that he is in charge of his character in AEW.

He believes that if a wrestler is left to his device, he is likely to sink or swim - and there is a higher chance of him or her swimming instead of sinking.

Yeah, something's working and genuinely, I've always felt this way. If you tell a wrestler what to do, you'll get results. But if you leave a wrestler to his devices, they're going to sink or they're going to swim right, and a lot of times, I think you can swim a lot better when somebody just throws you out there, than if they try to teach you how to do it.

Adam Page also talks about how a person can truly live the story he is trying to tell if he is in charge of the character.