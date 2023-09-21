Current champion assesses "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's WWE title reign, says he'd love to take him out

On the July 18th episode of WWE NXT, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to become the brand new NXT North American Champion. He has since carried the belt, turning eyes to the Tuesday show and even entertaining fans on RAW.

The Judgment Day star was caught up in a mess of a situation when he attacked NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, as well as the latter's opponent Ilja Dragunov. The latter two will clash at NXT No Mercy on September 30th.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Carmelo Hayes called back to Dom's attack on NXT this past week before disclosing that things would go differently if given one more shot. Furthermore, the NXT Champion credited The Judgment Day star's ability to make the NXT North American Championship relevant:

"They got problems with everybody. So I don't even want to take it personally. Because these guys are going after the Street Profits, Jimmy and Jey. They got problems with everybody so I don't take it peronally. But give me one more shot against Dom and I'll put him out," Carmello Hayes said. [19:14-19:32]

Carmelo Hayes then spoke about Dom's NXT North American Championship reign thus far:

"I mean, what has he done? I mean, true, on his own, what has he done, with that North American Championship? But we all say we are the greatest Nort American Champion. I mean, Dom, he's holding it down. He's bringing a lot of eyes to the North American Championship, and that's how I'd give credit to him for. But as far as doing it the right way, I don't think that he's even close to being the greatest North American Champion." [19:58-20:22]

What's next for Dominik Mysterio and his championship on WWE TV?

The NXT North American Championship will be contested at NXT No Mercy between The Judgment Day star and Mustafa Ali. This past week, Dom went from losing to Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match on RAW to defeating Carmelo Hayes by disqualification after being attacked by Dragon Lee. The bout was later deemed a no-contest.

Also, in the main event of WWE's flagship show Monday night, Jey Uso emphatically sent a message to The Judgment Day when he superkicked all three of its male members. When they reacted with an attack of their own, Cody Rhodes sprinted out to make the save.

How would you assess Dominik Mysterio's reign as NXT North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes in this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit WWE's The Bump.

