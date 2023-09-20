WWE seemingly bend the rules to protect Dominik Mysterio's opponent after controversial finish

WWE did the unthinkable following this week’s match between Dominik Mysterio and Carmelo Hayes on NXT. The company seemingly bent the rules, to protect Melo from a defeat against Dominik on Tuesday night.

Dominik Mysterio appeared without any member of Judgment Day by his side for his Champion vs. Champion match against Carmelo Hayes. This led to the impression that Melo might pick up a clean win over his opponent.

However, "Dirty" Dom got into a confrontation with Ilja Dragunov, who was seated ringside for the match. This later led to Ilja attacking Dominik to end the match.

Since The Mad Dragon attacked Dominik Mysterio first to end the contest, it looked like the NXT North American Champion won by disqualification. He even proceeded to raise his title to celebrate, after Ilja took down Melo with a Torpedo Moscow.

Fans believed that Dominik won the contest.

Later on, WWE’s official website posted the results of Tuesday night. The result of the match was changed from a disqualification win for Mysterio to a no-contest.

You can check out a screenshot of the updated result below:

Screenshot from WWE.com.

It looks like the company bent the rules to protect Carmelo Hayes from a loss against The Judgment Day member. The creative team holds the NXT Champion in high regard, and probably didn’t want him to take a loss against a mid-card champion from the third brand.

Dominik Mysterio has two WWE NXT Championship defenses lined up

The Champion vs. Champion match on NXT ended in a no-contest, after WWE decided to bend the rules and not award a disqualification win to Dominik Mysterio. Things will likely get worse for the NXT North American Champion in the coming weeks.

The upcoming episode of RAW will see “Dirty” Dom defend his NXT North American Title against Dragon Lee. The match will likely be a big one for the NXT star, who will be looking to prove himself on the main roster.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali is also booked for a North American Championship match at No Mercy. He is currently advertised to face Dominik Mysterio, who will likely retain his title on Monday night.

WWE has done a good job at awarding the NXT secondary title to a main roster star. It has helped increase fans’ interest in the brand and the matches that are taking place on it. Becky Lynch also recently won the NXT Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton.

Do you think the creative team changed the outcome of the match to protect Carmelo Hayes? Sound off in the comments section below.