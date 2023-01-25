Current champion baited in by possibly fake breakup between Toxic Attraction

Roxanne Perez was baited by a possible fake breakup between Toxic Attraction tonight on NXT.

A couple of weeks ago on NXT, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the right to face Perez for the NXT Women's Championship after a controversial ending to the number one contender's battle royale.

Since then, there have been rumors of the group splitting. The duo almost confirmed the rumors when a miscommunication between the two cost them their match against Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez last week.

It was then announced that a segment would feature the three women tonight on NXT. Toxic Attraction kept teasing a breakup throughout the show as they took shots at each other.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne didn't hold back during their in-ring segment, either. They made fun of each other and revealed their secrets. Roxanne seemed to relish the conflict between the two former tag champs. She even said she wished she had popcorn because she was enjoying herself.

However, just when it looked like Gigi and Jacy were about to brawl in the ring, they turned the tables and attacked Roxanne Perez, putting her through a table. They closed the show by holding the NXT Women's Championship together.

It looks like Roxanne Perez is heading into a two-on-one handicap match at NXT Vengeance Day. However, it will be interesting to see if Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will work together once the title is on the line.

Did you believe that Toxic Attraction was officially done? Let us know in the comments section.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes