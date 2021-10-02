"I have no desire to be anyone else" - Current champion claims that he has no desire to be a "copycat" of Roman Reigns or John Cena

WWE Champion Big E has made it clear that he doesn't intend on being a copycat of John Cena or Roman Reigns.

The RAW Superstar was recently in an interview with Daily Star and has made it clear that he intends to carve his legacy and not copy anyone else.

“I have no desire to be anyone else but me - I never want to be a Cena copycat or a Roman copycat. I feel like it’s very early in, but I feel like it is working and going well, and I want to keep it up."

A few weeks ago, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley and won the WWE Championship. The win marked Big E's first world title win in the company.

Following Big E's win, he was transferred full-time to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown. And in the process, he also reunited with his New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

On RAW, Big E also had interactions with Roman Reigns, over the course of the past few weeks. In the lead-up to his eventual cash-in on Lashley, Big E had previously teased a cash-in on The Tribal Chief but eventually opted to capitalize on a vulnerable Lashley.

Meanwhile, in order to settle Big E's rivalry with Roman Reigns, WWE decided to book a huge six-man tag team match between The New Day and The Bloodline on RAW. One that Reigns and The Usos ended up winning, with the Universal Champion getting the pinfall victory for his side.

On the same episode of RAW, the newly crowned WWE Champion was also involved in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Lashley. And once again, the Universal Champion scored his second pinfall of the night and got two major victories for himself on RAW.

Roman Reigns vs. Big E could still take place at Survivor Series

At this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Roman Reigns and Big E could still cross paths. If both men hold on to their world titles until the PPV, expect a mega collision between the Superstars at WWE's final big PPV of 2021.

