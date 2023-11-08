Current champion claims a new era begins tonight on WWE NXT

A current champion has claimed that a new era will begin tonight on WWE NXT.

WWE's developmental promotion has been making a lot of noise as of late. NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite last month and blew their competition out of the water. Several main roster talents have appeared on recent editions of NXT to add importance to the shows and to help make new stars in the process.

Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career in September. She was a fighting champion during her reign before losing it to Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 24.

Ahead of tonight's edition of NXT, WWE shared a video of the new NXT Women's Champion arriving at the venue. Lyra Valkryria stated that her era begins tonight while showing the camera her nameplate on the NXT Women's Championship.

"Make sure you get a good look. Lyra's era begins tonight," said Lyra Valkyria.

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch praises Lyra Valkyria after losing NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch praised Lyra Valkyria after losing the title to her at NXT Halloween Havoc.

The Man was set to be in action during the Battle Royal last night but was attacked by Xia Li before she could enter the ring. Zoey Stark went on to win the Battle Royal to earn a Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series on November 25.

Lynch took to social media after losing the NXT Women's Championship and noted that Valkyria is the real deal. She added that the new champion will be a star for years to come, and the future of NXT is in good hands.

"The NbeXT era has come to an end. I am immensely proud of my run as NXT womens champion. From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers to open challenges on Raw and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster. @real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands." - Becky Lynch, Instagram

Jade Cargill watched the title match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria while seated on a throne on the entrance ramp. It will be interesting to see if Cargill chooses to pursue the NXT Women's Championship or has her first rivalry on WWE's main roster in the weeks ahead.

