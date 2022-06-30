"No other word but inspiring"- Current champion on Cody Rhodes wrestling with torn pectoral muscle

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on Cody Rhodes' career-defining performance at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The American Nightmare locked horns with Seth Rollins inside the ominous structure despite suffering a torn pectoral while training before the match. Cody's performance was lauded by veterans and fans alike, with people worldwide appreciating him for going the distance to entertain the WWE Universe.

Speaking about the bout in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair highlighted that Cody has an unmatched passion for pro wrestling which helped him power through the contest:

"The thing is when you're passionate about something, when you love something, nothing's going to get in your way of that. So that's what I saw with Cody. He loves WWE, he loves the business and nothing's going to get in the way of that. Like I said, when you're on this platform, you have so many people watching you, you're inspiring so many and there are so many people you don't want to let down. "

She further praised the former AEW star's efforts in the high-octane match:

"So, in hindsight, it's a lot easier to look back and be like, 'I don't know if that was a good idea.' It was hard watching that match, but to see him overcome all of that, there's no other word but inspiring to describe that." (From 10:36 to 11:11)

Bianca Belair revealed that she would have done the same if she were in Cody Rhodes' position

The EST of WWE added that she has a similar passion for the business and would have done the same if she was in Cody Rhodes' shoes.

Bianca mentioned that she got hit badly in one eye during her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, but she never considered stopping mid-way:

"I'm powering through it. I mean, WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch, I took a whole boot to the eye. Becky Lynch hit me in the eye and I was like, dang, Becky with big boots right to the eye. I still have a black eye. It's been three months. My eye was swollen shut the next day. The whole time during the match, I never had a thought to stop. I'm like, 'No you're going to keep going.' So that's the attitude that you have where you just keep pushing through." (From 11:15 to 11:40)

Bianca Belair has been on a stellar run since defeating Big Time Becks at The Showcase of the Immortals. She will defend her coveted title against Carmella at Money in the Bank. Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, is currently sidelined due to an injury. He is expected to be back in around nine months.

Please credit Sports Illustrated with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far