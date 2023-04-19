Current champion expresses the desire to act alongside The Rock after retirement from WWE

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke about her goal of sharing the screen with The Rock one day.

The Brahma Bull is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, having successfully transitioned from pro wrestling to acting. He set the stage for other wrestlers like Batista and John Cena to foray into movies and have successful careers.

On a recent episode of Cold as B*lls with Kevin Hart, Belair revealed that she was a big movie buff. She mentioned that after completing her WWE career, she would be looking forward to a career in Hollywood.

The EST also mentioned wanting to co-star with the wrestler-turned-movie star, The Rock.

"I wanna act, I wanna get into movies. One of my biggest goals is one day, hopefully, be in a movie with The Rock," she said. [From 12:08 - 12:13]

You can watch the full episode here:

Bianca Belair also wants to conquer Charlotte Flair in WWE

During the same conversation, Belair clarified that she still had unfinished business in WWE.

She detailed that while she had taken down Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, a member of the Four Horsewomen remained in the form of Charlotte Flair.

"I've now defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, but I haven't defeated Charlotte Flair. So, that's one of my top goals is to finally like get to the mountain top."

While it may be a while before Bianca and Charlotte cross paths, WWE fans are witnessing Belair's dominant run on the red brand with the RAW Women's Champion, a title she has held for over 380 days.

Would you like to see Bianca pursue a career in Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Cold as B*lls and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

New episodes of Cold As B*lls will air each Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold As B*lls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes