Current champion feels his recent encounter with Cody Rhodes gave "everybody a taste" of a first-time-ever match in future

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently spoke about sharing the ring with Cody Rhodes during the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The Austrian Anomaly entered the Rumble at number one and became one of the last two men, being eliminated by the eventual winner, Cody. Gunther spent an hour and eleven minutes in the ring, creating a record for the event. During the matchup, he also eliminated Booker T, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and Xavier Woods.

In an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport, the current Intercontinental Champion mentioned that Cody Rhodes was a suitable opponent for him. Gunther went on to say that their run-in during the Rumble match was just a teaser for an interesting rivalry in the future.

"To go till the end with Cody, that was fantastic. I think Cody is an opponent that is kinda like very well suited for me and the other way around too. So it was good to be in there with him and at least give everybody a taste of what we could do in the future. As of right now, I'm focused on this [Intercontinental Championship] but it was a chance to almost make that step up and show my face there, if it makes sense." [From 13:30 - 14:05]

Cody Rhodes will be on SmackDown this week

With just a few days remaining before his blockbuster encounter with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes will be on the go-home episode of SmackDown this Friday.

In a final confrontation before WrestleMania, Reigns and Rhodes will be face-to-face in the ring. The encounter comes after Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa on RAW this past Monday, despite The Usos attempting to disrupt the matchup.

It will be interesting to see what transpires as the two megastars collide on the blue brand.

