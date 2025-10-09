  • home icon
Current Champion furious with Shawn Michaels after being booked for 3 consective title defenses on WWE shows

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:43 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Shawn Michaels announced the return of a three-day WWE NXT Live event, which will see huge shows happening between October 9th and 11th. A current Champion is furious with HBK after being booked for all three nights.

The head of all things NXT and WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, announced that the brand will be having a three-event tour in Columbus, Cleveland, and Detroit. He also announced that NXT North American Champion, "All Ego" Ethan Page, will be defending his title on all three nights.

Ethan Page, who won his match against Mustafa Ali on the recent NXT ShowDown (which pitted NXT vs TNA), was furious with Michaels, stating that he was the only "dude" from team NXT to win. He worded it this way because the NXT Women's team defeated the TNA Women's team.

Stephanie Vaquer is one of those stars who has had a meteoric rise on the main roster, although it doesn't surprise many, as she has always given the aura of a future top star. She can now call herself a World Champion.

Speaking on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Stephanie Vaquer revealed that she had to personally talk to Shawn Michaels to plead with him not to have her music changed. Thankfully, he pulled through and things worked out for the best:

"I remember when I go to RAW, they said to change my music, and I said please. I talk with Shawn Michaels and say, 'Shawn, please. I love my music. I don't want to change.' And he was like, 'Ok, let me see what we can do'. I think people love the music too," Vaquer said.
This was an incredibly important move that Michaels made. In an era where many WWE fans struggle to even recognize a superstar by their theme song, Vaquer has a distinct entrance music that can be identified right away.

As time has shown in the past, a superstar's music is very important to their overall perception and connection with the audience.

