Current champion gives Seth Rollins a new label ahead of WWE RAW

Austin Theory has given Seth Rollins a new label ahead of their title match on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory at Survivor Series in bizarre fashion. Bobby Lashley leveled The Visionary with a Spear and Theory luckily fell on top of Seth after the move. The referee counted to three and Theory escaped the Triple Threat match as the new United States Champion.

On tonight's edition of RAW, Austin Theory and Seth Rollins will meet once again in a singles match for the United States Championship. Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, the promotion uploaded a photo of Theory with a permanent marker. The 25-year-old wrote "past" on an image of Seth Rollins in the photograph at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Austin Theory sends a message to Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

Austin Theory has clearly been thinking about his United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins for some time now and sent out a warning last night.

Theory had a wild 2022 but was able to end the year on a high note. Former CEO Vince McMahon took a liking to the 25-year-old and referred to him as a future champion.

Things appeared to be getting worse for Theory following Vince McMahon's resignation. He lost his Money in the Bank contract but has recovered nicely and is starting off the new year as a champion in the promotion.

The United States Champion posted a warning to his opponent on RAW. Theory vowed to put Seth in his place during their match tonight:

"@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw," tweeted Austin Theory.

Austin overcame a lot of obstacles in 2022 and is right back to being regarded as one of the brightest young stars in the company. Time will tell if Theory is booked for a big match at this year's WrestleMania.

Who would you like to see Austin Theory battle at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes