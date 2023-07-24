Current champion has goals to become an actor; she joined WWE just 2 years ago

A lot of WWE stars eventually become actors at the end of their wrestling careers. Recently, the current NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, expressed her desire to become an actor.

In May, Stratton wrestled in an eight-woman single-elimination tournament for the NXT Women's Championship. She defeated Gigi Dolin in the quarterfinals, Roxanne Perez in the semi-finals, and Lyra Valkyria in the finals and successfully captured her first title at NXT Battleground.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton was asked about her Hollywood aspirations, to which she replied that she would love to go into acting and expressed her desired dream role to be a cool action superhero girl that does cool flips like Wonder Woman.

"I would love to go into acting. My dream role would be some cool action superhero girl that does cool flips. That’s my dream role. Like a Wonder Woman. I’m a big fan of her. I was dressed as her for Halloween one year," said Stratton. [H/T TV Insider]

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton expressed her desire to feature on Total Divas

In the same interview, Stratton expressed her desire to be on Total Divas, which was extremely popular and showcased the lives of WWE Divas. She said that the show was the first thing she watched before signing for the company in 2021.

"Absolutely! I would have loved to be on Total Divas. That show was the first thing I watched before getting signed by WWE. I watched every single episode probably about four times. I didn’t even watch wrestling yet, but I watched Total Divas. I would love to be on that show if they brought it back. There isn’t as much drama now, but I loved that show."

The 24-year-old has successfully defended her title and shown what she is capable of in the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell what plans the company has in store for her.

What do you think about Tiffany Stratton in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.