Current champion wants to bring back Total Divas to WWE now

At one time, Total Divas was one of the most popular WWE shows that anyone had come across. With quite a lot of drama, there was always something for everyone to sink their teeth into during the show. Now, current champion Tiffany Stratton has talked about wanting to bring the show back.

While the show was massively popular, over time, it stopped being as relevant after the Women's Revolution, and while the spin-off, Total Bellas, ran on for a while, it was shut down.

During its broadcasts, it would give viewers a look into the real lives of the female WWE stars and their love lives. Be it Natalya, Paige, Alicia Fox, The Bella Twins, Naomi, or anyone else at the time, the show went in-depth into their lives.

Speaking to TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton talked about wanting to bring back the Total Divas show and wanting to be a part of it.

"Absolutely! I would have loved to be on Total Divas. That show was the first thing I watched before getting signed by WWE. I watched every single episode probably about four times. I didn’t even watch wrestling yet, but I watched Total Divas. I would love to be on that show if they brought it back. There isn’t as much drama now, but I loved that show."

The show, while controversial, was also a fan favorite. It remains to be seen if the company will bring it back or introduce any new format.