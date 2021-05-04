Current WWE champion hints at a SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair

Since her historic title win at WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair has become one of the current biggest stars in WWE. The SmackDown Women's Champion will face Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash in just a few weeks.

On the most recent SmackDown, Belair teamed up with the Street Profits against Bayley and current SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Belair's team snatched the win when Montez Ford hit Robert Roode with a frogsplash.

Taking to social media, one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions appeared to request a SummerSlam match against the EST of WWE.

On Twitter, Dolph Ziggler shared a photo of himself and Bianca Belair from this week's match on SmackDown, with the caption:

"summerslam or nah?"

WWE has seen a handful of intergender matches over the past few years. Most recently, Alexa Bliss faced Randy Orton at Fastlane.

Rhea Ripley was also a part of a recent intergender meeting. She took on both Robert Stone and Aliyah in a handicap match at NXT: Great American Bash last year.

Randy Orton recently heaped praise on Bianca Belair

In a recent appearance on the Kurt Angle Podcast, multi-time WWE Champion Randy Orton discussed the WrestleMania 37 match between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. Orton revealed that he watched the night one main event with his wife, Kim.

"Kim and I watched," Orton said. "I actually still have a few matches that I have to watch from this year's 'Mania, but Kim and I actually just watched Sasha and Bianca. It's so fun to watch some people like those two women that love what they do so much, and you know, it translates into their movements and their facial expressions and what they're doing in the ring."

Belair defeated Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship as the two became the first women to main event WrestleMania in singles competition.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments.