Current champion could join a coveted list featuring Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt if he wins in Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar and the late Bray Wyatt achieved plenty of success during the WWE Premium Live Events in Saudi Arabia. It looks like Logan Paul may join a list that entails Lesnar and Wyatt if he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah this weekend.

Logan Paul will square off against Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia tonight. The two superstars will lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Title. The Maverick will be The American Nightmare's second PLE opponent after AJ Styles challenged him at WWE Backlash.

Logan Paul won the US Championship at Crown Jewel last year in November. The social media star defeated Rey Mysterio at the Saudi Arabia PLE, and he will be looking to win his second title in the same country this weekend. If he does so, the YouTuber will become the third WWE Superstar to win two titles in Saudi Arabia, joining Lesnar and Wyatt.

For those unaware, The Beast Incarnate captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2018. Four years later, Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Seth Rollins in the Elimination Chamber Match at the titular PLE to claim the WWE Championship.

The Fiend, on the other hand, teamed up with Matt Hardy at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 to claim the RAW Tag Team Championship from Cesaro and Sheamus. A year later, Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a False Count Anywhere Match at Crown Jewel 2019 to win the WWE Universal Title.

Have Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt ever wrestle each other?

Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt never locked horns in a singles match for the Stamford-based promotion. Both superstars came face to face during the Royal Rumble match in 2016, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy. That was the first time that The Beast was introduced to The Wyatt Family.

Later that year, Brock Lesnar wrestled Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper in a Handicap Match at WWE Roadblock. The Beast Incarnate came out on top after dominating both Wyatt Family members in that match.

Currently, Lesnar is out of action and hasn't been seen since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. As for Wyatt, the iconic wrestler passed away due to a cardiac arrest on August 24, 2023.

