Current champion labels Triple H the "boss" in WWE; calls him the "Darth Vader of the Attitude Era"

Many fans think Triple H has been leading WWE in the right direction ever since taking charge of the creative team. A current champion recently showered The Game with praise for his work and credited him for his success.

Many in the WWE Universe have been happy to see Triple H at the top of WWE. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is one of the many superstars who have worked and grown under him.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gunther stated that he has worked with Triple H ever since he joined WWE NXT. He noted that he has always thought of The Game as the boss figure in the company, even when working under Vince McMahon on the main roster.

"As a ‘boss’ in the company, he always has been that figure for me. Even when I started on the main roster and Vince McMahon was there, he was the guy I referred to as the boss, and I’ve always got on great with him.”

He compared his character to that of Triple H’s during the Attitude Era in WWE.

"When you look at the kind of wrestler he was and the kind of wrestler I am, the characters and roles we have on a card are very similar," The Ring General said. "He was the 'Darth Vader' of the Attitude Era and, usually, I’m getting characterized as the ‘End boss’, so he has a good feel for what I’m doing and how I need things done for me in terms of presentation." [H/T - talkSPORT]

The Intercontinental Champion noted that his boss had a tough job as it’s impossible to keep everybody happy. However, Gunther felt that was not Triple H’s role in the company, as the audience came first and he needed to focus on keeping them excited each time.

Triple H was recently overshadowed by The Rock in WWE

It’s not easy to overshadow one of the greatest legends of WWE. However, The Rock did so during the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event when he showed everyone that he was Triple H’s boss.

This did not sit well with many, and The Game showcased his powers soon after to make the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns official for WrestleMania. It was a good way to bring him back to the top after getting knocked down a notch a day earlier.

In the same interview with talkSPORT, Gunther noted that The Rock’s return was a game changer for WWE. He added that it would do great numbers for the industry as a whole.

"Having The Rock along in the mix, basically out of nowhere, it’s absolutely crazy for the company’s reach and the buzz around it."

The Rock could possibly get involved in a few more matches post-WrestleMania. It would be a smart idea to keep a rivalry or two hanging for The Great One to come back and finish some business in WWE.

Poll : Do you want to see Triple H directly manage Imperium to take down The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion