Current Champion is looking forward to beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and holding 3 titles in WWE

Roman Reigns is set to face one of the biggest challenges of his career as Kevin Owens wants to vindicate his previous losses by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Recently, United States Champion Austin Theory said he would like to become "Three Belt Theory" by defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Austin Theory won his second United States Championship when he defeated his former rivals Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Last Monday on RAW, he walked out of the show still champion, as he defeated The All Mighty in his recent title defense with the help of Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the Prizefighter at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, United States Champion Austin Theory said he would win the Rumble, beat Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and will hold 3 belts in WWE:

"I'm going to win the Royal Rumble. I have my United States Championship and I'm gonna win the Royal Rumble and I'm going to go on and headline WrestleMania and be Three Belt Theory." (From 5:27 to 5:36)

It will be interesting to see if Theory can back his claims starting with winning the Royal Rumble match.

Austin Theory has tried to cash in his Money in the Bank on Roman Reigns in 2022

Last year, Austin Theory was at the top of the card as he became the youngest United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner in less than a year on the main roster.

However, he was unable to cash in on his contract as Roman Reigns unified both the WWE and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Austin Theory confronted the Tribal Chief on numerous occasions and tried to cash in at events such as SummerSlam and Clash at The Castle 2022. However, The Bloodline stopped A-Town Down in his tracks.

In the end, Theory lost the briefcase to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins when he tried to cast in during a United States Open Challenge. He lost due to interference by Bobby Lashley. However, he did capture the title at Survivor Series 2022.

