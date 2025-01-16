Current champion picks WWE's Mount Rushmore: "It's going to be me, me, me, and me"

A current WWE star was asked to name Mount Rushmore of the Stamford-based company, and she got an epic answer. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green picked herself four times in a hilarious response.

At last year's Saturday Night's Main Event, the final of the Women's US title tournament was held between Chelsea Green and Michin. In the end, Green defeated Michin to create history and become the first-ever Women's US Champion.

Green has been doing quite well as the Champion on the SmackDown brand since her big win. She recently had a chat with Virgin Radio UK and was asked to name her Mount Rushmore of WWE. Here's what she said in response:

Trending

"It's going to be me, me, me, and me." [6:20-6:24]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Chelsea Green has big praise for WWE CCO Triple H

Green has proved to be one of the most successful returning stars under the Triple H regime. She recently talked about The Game in an interview with The Sports Agent and had massive praise for him:

"I can't speak on what their era was like because I wasn't there. But now, in this new era, I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, and I feel supported. Triple H makes women, specifically, feel absolutely equal to men. We're out there main eventing WrestleMania, something unfortunately the previous era didn't get to experience, but they did set the table for us. Now, we're sitting and enjoying these amazing meals, and I couldn't be happier," Green said.

The 33-year-old is the current Women's US Champion and has been on cloud nine since WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Michin, on the other hand, wants nothing but to take the title off Green and taste glory as the US Champion. Green picked up another win over Michin to retain her title on the January 10 episode of SmackDown.

Please credit Virgin Radio UK and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Green's quotes!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback